Simons closed with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-113 loss to the Cavaliers.
Simons attempted only 10 shots, ending with a quiet 15 points as the Trail Blazers lost their fifth consecutive game. Despite scoring in double-digits in all but two games this season, Simons is well outside the top 100 over the past month. With Damian Lillard healthy and absorbing a lot of the offensive responsibility, Simons has taken a back seat. He remains a solid source of points and triples, but his inability to add peripheral numbers means he is better suited to points formats or specific category builds.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Leads team in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Reaches 30-point threshold•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Puts together strong showing•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Does damage from deep•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Paces team with 32 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes for 23 points in win•