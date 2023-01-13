Simons closed with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Simons attempted only 10 shots, ending with a quiet 15 points as the Trail Blazers lost their fifth consecutive game. Despite scoring in double-digits in all but two games this season, Simons is well outside the top 100 over the past month. With Damian Lillard healthy and absorbing a lot of the offensive responsibility, Simons has taken a back seat. He remains a solid source of points and triples, but his inability to add peripheral numbers means he is better suited to points formats or specific category builds.