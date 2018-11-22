Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Simons had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Bucks.
Simons saw double-digit minutes for the second time in the last four games. With that being said, the rookie has not solidified a spot in the regular rotation, as he's still more of a project than an NBA-ready player. As such, he can be avoided across all formats.
