Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Plays 21 minutes Tuesday
Simons finished with nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to Boston.
Simons has been unable to make the most of what could have been a favorable situation. Despite Damian Lillard (groin) continuing to miss time, Simons has scored in double-digits just once in his past five games. He is well outside the top-200 over that period and those in standard formats should only view him as a potential streaming option, and an unreliable one at that.
