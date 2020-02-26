Simons finished with nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to Boston.

Simons has been unable to make the most of what could have been a favorable situation. Despite Damian Lillard (groin) continuing to miss time, Simons has scored in double-digits just once in his past five games. He is well outside the top-200 over that period and those in standard formats should only view him as a potential streaming option, and an unreliable one at that.