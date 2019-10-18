Simons produced 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 preseason loss to Denver.

Simons was in the starting lineup Thursday with both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum resting. He played a whopping 32 minutes but failed to dominate. Simons is going to be the first guard off the bench and while he certainly knows how to score the ball, he is unlikely to have any consistent standard league value. He could be nabbed with a final pick on the off chance he is on the floor a little more than we expect.