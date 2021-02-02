Simons supplied 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes Monday in a 134-106 loss at Milwaukee.

A rather disappointing team performance allowed Simons to play more minutes than star teammate Damian Lillard (27). The fellow guard made somewhat of an impact by finishing second among his team in shots attempted (behind Nassir Little, 18) and assists (Lillard, seven). Even with the 30-minute night, Simons is averaging an underwhelming 15.9 minutes (less than his 20.7 MPG last year) across 16 games.