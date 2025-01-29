Simons racked up 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 win over the Bucks.

Simons has really elevated his game for the Trail Blazers. The team has won four of their last five contests, and Simons has been on fire for the month of January. Over his last 14 appearances, Simons has compiled averages of 20.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 3.9 three-pointers on 45.1 percent shooting from the field.