Simons finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over the Jazz.

Simons continues to be the focal point of the offense for Portland and has had quite the month. Through 10 February outings, Simons has averaged 20.6 points, 6.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 3.2 three-pointers. In that span, he's been an eighth-round value in nine-category formats, as his field-goal percentage (42.3) and lack of defensive production have held him back a bit.