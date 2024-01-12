Simons ended Thursday's 139-77 loss to Oklahoma City with 14 points (4-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes.

Similar to Scoot Henderson and the entire Blazers' starting lineup, Simons had a rough outing from the field as Portland suffered one of the biggest defeats the NBA has seen in recent years. Simons remains valuable in fantasy due to his scoring ability and role in the offensive scheme, but he was wildly inefficient in this one. His first chance to bounce back will come against the Timberwolves on Friday.