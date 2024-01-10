Simons had 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 loss to New York.

Simons needed 14 shots to score 12 points, and to make things worse, he's failed to score more than 15 points in three of his last four games. He does have a 38-point, 11-assist effort in that span, but it seems he's trending in the wrong direction of late. Simons is averaging 24.6 points per contest over his last 10 appearances, so he should be able to bounce back sooner rather than later.