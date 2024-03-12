Simons had 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics.

The 24-year-old guard saw his streak of games with more than 20 points end at five, but Simons extended his stretch of games with at least three made three-pointers to six. During his hot streak from beyond the arc, he's averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 boards, 4.2 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from long distance.