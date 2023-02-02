Simons ended with 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 victory over Memphis.

While he took a back seat to Damian Lillard in the scoring department once again, Portland's starting backcourt still accounted for 55.7 percent of the team's scoring on the night. Simons has effectively replaced CJ McCollum as the Robin to Lillard's Batman, and over the last 10 games the younger guard is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 threes and 2.4 boards.