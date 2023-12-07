Simons produced 28 points (10-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 loss to Golden State.

Simons drilled six three-pointers despite shooting 37 percent from the floor in his return to action. Simons' production will be needed more than ever if Malcolm Brogdon (knee) is forced to miss more time. Simons played 37 minutes, so fantasy managers can return him to lineups without worries of a minute restriction.