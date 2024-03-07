Simons recorded 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

As expected, Simons carried another heavy load in the backcourt, although Jerami Grant's return to action eased the pressure somewhat. Simons connected on the five three-pointers for the second consecutive evening, and he's hit 22 from long range since the All-Star break.