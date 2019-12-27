Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Posts double-double
Simons had 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3PT) and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-115 loss at Utah.
Simons has been very inconsistent with his scoring, as he has reached double-digit point totals in only three of his last 10 outings while averaging 21.8 minutes per game over that span. He is Portland's main backup at both point guard and shooting guard so his minutes off the bench will remain steady, but he needs to show more consistency with his scoring in order to boost his fantasy value.
