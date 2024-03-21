Simons provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

Simons reached double-digit scoring for the 10th straight contest, but this was his lowest point total during that stretch. In fact, he came into the contest with two performances of 30-plus points over his past three games. The talented guard's relatively quiet line also included his fewest assists since late February. Simons has been the Blazers' centerpiece on offense throughout the campaign, so he's a good bet to bounce back with a more robust stat line in his next contest.