Simons racked up 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Kings.

Simons heaved the ball up 22 times and although he only nailed 30 percent of his three-point tries, his contribution in other areas gave him an impressive final tally. Alongside a healthy Damian Lillard, Simons should continue to thrive in Portland's backcourt.