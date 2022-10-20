Simons racked up 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Kings.
Simons heaved the ball up 22 times and although he only nailed 30 percent of his three-point tries, his contribution in other areas gave him an impressive final tally. Alongside a healthy Damian Lillard, Simons should continue to thrive in Portland's backcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Cleared for training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Agrees on four-year extension•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Officially restricted free agent•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Officially done for season•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Still out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Sitting out again•