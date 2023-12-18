Simons ended with 24 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Warriors.
Simons has put together an impressive string of games since his return to action, and last week's nine-point effort against Utah was the only time he's scored less then 24 points over the six-game span. The guard has also averaged 20.2 shot attempts since his return, and superb totals should follow if he keeps up the shot volume.
