Simons finished with 26 points (10-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 106-96 loss to the Heat.

Simons unsurprisingly worked as the focal point on offense for Portland on Tuesday, taking 11 more shots than any other player on the team. However, he wasn't very efficient with those attempts, though he was able to shoot a respectable 4-for-11 from three-point range. Simons should continue to get ample opportunity to hoist up shots, which makes him a viable source of scoring for fantasy managers who are willing to stomach his 42.5 percent field-goal rate on the campaign.