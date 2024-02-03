Simons notched 29 points (11-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Portlands's backcourt shifted into high gear to account for Jerami Grant's absence as Simons and Scoot Henderson has excellent showings in the defeat. The Trail Blazers utilized a three-guard combo anchored by Deandre Ayton for most of the game, and Simons only took a seat twice over 37 minutes. Although his numbers have jumped around a bit, he's averaged 23.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds since a one-game absence two weeks ago.