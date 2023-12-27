Simons supplied 29 points (12-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 victory over the Kings.

Simons carried the first unit with a huge stat line while other members of the starting lineup failed to have a significant impact on the scoring total. The Trail Blazers recorded a huge win against the Kings without Shaedon Sharpe's (groin) services, but Simons picked up the slack in the backcourt with another flawless game.