Simons produced 41 points (15-28 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Wizards.

It was a season-best scoring performance for the 24-year-old guard, who nearly won the game single-handedly for the Trail Blazers. Simons has scored at least 23 points in seven of eight games since returning from a thumb injury that cost him about six weeks of action, averaging 28.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.5 threes, 3.3 boards and 0.8 steals over that stretch.