Simons is probable for Friday's game against the Magic with a right thumb sprain.
The injury doesn't sound too serious, though it is on Simons' shooting hand. He played 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers and finished with 18 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and two three-pointers in 27 minutes.
