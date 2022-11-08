The Trail Blazers listed Simons probable for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets due to left foot inflammation.
Simons joins three other starters from Monday's game against Miami in the probable department, so there shouldn't be much concern with the designation unless things begin to trend in the wrong direction. Otherwise, expect him to handle his usual spot in the starting lineup.
