Simons (ankle) is progressing in his recovery but remains without a timetable for a return, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Simons was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain right before the All-Star break, and it's unclear when he'll return. Updates should arrive as he makes tangible progress. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish.
