Simons finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes in Monday's 147-127 win over the Spurs.

Though he saw his fewest minutes since Dec. 16 due to the blowout nature of the contest, Simons still managed to reach the 25-point mark in both ends of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set after he popped for 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field in Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Lakers. As usual, however, Simons provided little production beyond the points and three-pointers categories, which restricts his overall fantasy upside.