Simons scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt) and added three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 112-105 win over the Magic.

The absence of Damian Lillard (knee) opened up extra run for Simons, who played his most minutes since Feb. 22. Though Simons produced well as a scorer during his time on the court, he'll likely move back into a sub-20-minute role against the Raptors on Sunday, when Lillard is expected to return to action.