Simons had 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

Simons scored 12 of his 22 points from beyond the arc and turned in his best rebounding performance since Nov. 19 against Utah. The 23-year-old has scored in double figures in each of his last six contests, averaging 19.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35.2 minutes.