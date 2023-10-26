Simons ended with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Clippers.

The Trail Blazers are in rebuilding mode, but Simons has been a mainstay for four years and has extensive experience in filling Damian Lillard's shoes. While the team drafted Scoot Henderson to start the transition, replacing Lillard will take more than one effective player, and Simons will be one of the main sparkplugs to ignite the offense, just as he did in Wednesday's season opener.