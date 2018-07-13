Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Puts up 20 points off the bench
Simons posted 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 18 minutes in Thursday's 95-69 Summer League playoff win over the Hawks.
Portland took the youngster straight out of the IMG Academy with their first-round pick, and it obvious that the guard possesses a wealth of raw talent. He has certainly made his presence known in the Summer League, even though he's come off the bench in every contest. Portland has little need for his services in the short-term so it seems that a trip to the G-League is a likely scenario for Simons. There. he'll have time to develop and make an impact somewhere down the line.
