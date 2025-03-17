Simons racked up 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 victory over the Raptors.

Simons didn't do much outside of scoring, but he was impressive in that category and recorded at least 20 points for the third time over his last four games. Perhaps more importantly, he bounced back from the dud he posted against the Knicks on March 12, when he recorded six points across 31 minutes. Simons should continue to operate as one of the Blazers' most reliable scoring weapons as long as he stays healthy and starting. However, the Blazers haven't shown any signs of beginning to rest their players -- something other teams have started to do often in recent weeks.