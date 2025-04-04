Simons (forearm) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Simons is in danger of missing his third straight contest Friday due to a right forearm contusion. If Simons is forced to sit out yet again, Dalano Banton should draw another start in his absence.
