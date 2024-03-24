Watch Now:

Simons (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Houston.

Simons is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to left knee tendinitis. Scoot Henderson would be due for an enlarged workload if Simons cannot suit up, although he has averaged just 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games without Simons this season.

