Simons (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Simons exited Saturday night's game against Atlanta with a sprained left ankle, so the Blazers will wait to see how he progresses overnight before reevaluating him at shootaround. The injury limited Simons to 16 minutes of action Saturday, as he finished with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.