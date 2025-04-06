Simons (forearm) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Simons is in danger of missing a fourth straight game due to a bruised right forearm. If he's ruled out Sunday, the Trail Blazers will likely continue to turn to Dalano Banton to pick up the slack in the backcourt.
