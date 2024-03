Simons is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to left knee tendinitis.

Simons wasn't on the Trail Blazers' initial injury report for Wednesday, but he's dealing with a left knee issue that puts his status up in the air. He's appeared in the last two matchups, averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 37.5 minutes per game.