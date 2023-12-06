Watch Now:

Simons (thumb) is officially questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Simons has been sidelined for over a month, but he returned to practice Monday and is considered day-to-day. Portland has ruled out Jerami Grant (concussion) for Wednesday and Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful, so Simons could step into a massive role on the offensive end right away.

