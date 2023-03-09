Simons (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Philadelphia.
Simons has missed the last four games due to a sprained right ankle, but it's encouraging that he's listed as questionable for Friday's matchup rather than being ruled out immediately. If he remains sidelined, Cam Reddish should continue to start for the Trail Blazers.
