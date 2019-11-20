Simons is questionable for Thursday's contest against Milwaukee due to a left ankle injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It's unknown when Simons suffered the ankle injury, as the guard logged a season-high 36 minutes in Portland's most recent matchup against New Orleans on Tuesday. With Damian Lillard (back) ruled out against the Bucks, Portland may push heavily to have Simons on the floor.