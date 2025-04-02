Simons (forearm) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Simons missed the win over the Hawks on Tuesday due to a forearm contusion, but the injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for an extended stretch. However, if Simons isn't ready to return Thursday, Dalano Banton could be in line to see more minutes since Scoot Henderson (concussion) remains out.
