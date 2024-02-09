Simons is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.

It's unclear when Simons suffered the injury, but he was spotted on the bench during the fourth quarter with tons of ice wrapped around his ankle, so the chances of him returning are slim. Losing Simons would represent a huge blow for the Blazers on offense, and if he doesn't return Thursday, then his next chance to play would come against the Pelicans on Saturday.