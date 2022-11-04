Simons is questionable for Friday's game against Phoenix due to left foot inflammation, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Coming off a 31-point performance in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, it appears Simons' status for Friday's matchup with the Suns is up in the air due to a foot issue. With Damian Lillard (calf) already ruled out for the contest, Shaedon Sharpe would be in line for an even bigger workload if Simons is forced to miss his first game of the season.
