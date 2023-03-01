Simons (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Simons has missed the last three matchups due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain but will be in the mix to return to the court Wednesday. Once he's cleared to return, Cam Reddish, Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe could see their roles decrease slightly.
