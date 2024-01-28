Simons is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to right rib soreness.

Simons joins Malcolm Brogdon (knee), Jerami Grant (back), Jabari Walker (knee) and Scoot Henderson (quad) as questionable for the first leg of the Trail Blazers back-to-back set. Considering the length of Portland's injury report, fantasy managers should keep an eye out for updates ahead of Sunday's 9:00pm ET tipoff.