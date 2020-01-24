Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Quiet in loss
Simons chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and a block in 23 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 133-125 Thursday night loss to the Mavericks.
Simons failed to reach double-digit scoring for the first time during his spell as an interim starting. C.J. McCollum reportedly went through a full assortment of drills on Wednesday, signaling that he is nearing a return. Once he does, any borderline fantasy value Simons provides will be zapped.
