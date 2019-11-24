Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Quiet night in loss
Simons totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to Cleveland.
Simons was basically an afterthought Saturday, scoring 11 points in just 14 minutes. The arrival of Carmelo Anthony has certainly done no favors for Simons' fantasy value. Ever before Anthony came on board, Simons was not a 12-team asset and barring any major injuries, he is likely to remain on the outside looking in.
