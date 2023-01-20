Simons registered 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-95 loss to Philadelphia.

Simons finished as Portland's third-leading scorer in the contest, but he shot poorly from the field and contributed very little in the way of peripheral stats. The guard committed more turnovers (five) than rebounds (one) and assists (three) combined, and the Blazers were outscored by 11 while he was on the court. Simons remains a standout source of scoring and triples in fantasy, but his production elsewhere will likely continue to be limited.