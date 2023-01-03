Simons racked up 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over the Pistons.

Simons was locked in from the field in this one, and he also managed to contribute across the board for the Blazers. He's now hit four or more triples in five of his last seven contests, and he's averaging 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over this stretch.