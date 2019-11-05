Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Reaches double figures again
Simons poured in 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench Monday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 loss to the Warriors.
Simons has established himself as a leader on the Trail Blazers' second unit, as he's already hit double figures in points four times in seven games. The second-year guard is providing his scoring with efficient marks from the field (53.1 percent) and three-point range (40.9 percent), but he hasn't supplemented the offense with many peripheral stats. Simons is averaging just 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.7 assists and 0.1 blocks in his 16.9 minutes per game.
