Simons (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Simons was part of an initial six-man listing of probable statuses leading up to the contest. While three of those players were eventually downgraded and ruled out, Simons will play again and should be counted on for a sizable chunk of scoring with Jerami Grant (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) both ruled out.
