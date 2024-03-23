Simons (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Nuggets.
Simons will miss Saturday's contest due to a left knee injury he appears to have aggravated against the Clippers. Dalano Banton will likely start in his absence. Simons' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Houston.
